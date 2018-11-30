Infra sector needs private capital

Home Business

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had raised the issue of central bank regulations blocking financial closure of many infrastructure projects.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had raised the issue of central bank regulations blocking financial closure of many infrastructure projects. His ministry’s is one of the voices among many others decrying lack of bank funding. But, are the banking regulator or the sector alone responsible for tight fund flows to the infrastructure sector?

Speaking at a seminar in Mumbai, State Bank of India chairman Rajnish Kumar raised the issue of need for private capital, and how the government spending alone can’t bring in all the investments for infrastructure building. “The way policies are drafted … unless there is conducive environment to private sector, their investments are restrained,” Kumar said.

Infrastructure financing is all about lending for projects that have a span of 20-25 years. The financing is for a longer duration – if there is no stability in policies over that span, there can be issues, Kumar said.
On the bank credit issue, Kumar cited the latest statistics from RBI on 15 per cent YoY growth in bank credit to indicate there are no credit flow issues.

