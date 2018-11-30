Home Business

Inox Leisure allots shares worth Rs 160 crore to promoter

Pursuant to this allotment, the percentage shareholding of Gujarat Fluorochemicals in Inox Leisure increased from 48.09 per cent to 51.32 per cent.

NEW DELHI: Multiplex operator Inox Leisure Friday said its board has approved allotment of 64 lakh equity shares worth Rs 160 crore to its promotor Gujarat Fluorochemicals.

"The board of directors of the company approved the allotment of 64,00,000 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each to Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, the holding company, (promoter) at the issue price of Rs 250 per equity share, including a premium of Rs 240 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 1,60 crore," Inox Leisure said in a BSE filing.

Inox Leisure operates over 130 multiplexes and more than 540 screens in 67 cities.

Shares of Inox Leisure were trading 2.71 per cent higher at Rs 218 apiece on the BSE.

Inox Leisure

