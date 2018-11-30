Mahindra gets boost in IP fight with FCA

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mahindra Group this week received a boost in its fight against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) over intellectual property rights of the Roxor SUV it retails in the United States. While FCA had dragged the Indian automaker to court, alleging that it had copied the grill design of the Fiat Jeep, the US Trade Commission’s investigative staff made a written statement to the effect that it has found no merit in FCA’s complaint to the US International Trade Commission (USITC) judge.

However, the judge has not delivered a final verdict in the case yet, and is expected to do so by the end of December.

FCA in August had filed the complaint and sought to prevent the sale of Mahindra’s Roxor in the US on the grounds that it had infringed the designs of its Jeep subsidiary. The company had alleged that the Roxor is modelled after the original Willys Jeep. Mahindra had responded with a compliant filed in a Michigan federal court stating that Fiat agreed in 2009 to never bring such claims if it used a grille that Fiat approved, currently used in the Roxor.

Responding to reports that Mahindra had won the case, Rich Ansell, vice president (Marketing), Mahindra Automotive North America, told TMS that the articles reported “language found in a document filed by the International Trade Commission’s investigative attorney, whose role is to represent the public interest”.

Ansell however, noted that while the Commission’s Investigative Staff has indeed stated its support of Mahindra’s position “and concluded that FCA is contractually barred from pursuing this Investigation. The ITC judge has not yet issued his opinion on the matter, but will take into consideration the positions of all the parties (including the Commission’s Investigative Staff). We expect a formal ruling from the ITC judge at the end of December”.

The company has also clarified that the Roxor is not an imported vehicle. “ROXOR is manufactured and assembled here in the United States. It is neither an imported vehicle nor a CKD,” Ansell said.

On Wednesday, the USITC’s Investigative Staff stated that it “believes that Mahindra & Mahindra and Mahindra Automotive North America, Inc. met their burden of establishing that FCA US LLC is contractually barred from enforcing its intellectual property rights” and that “FCA is contractually barred from pursuing this investigation if Mahindra’s vehicles contain or use the approved grille design.” The statement added that “evidence shows that Mahindra’s Roxor uses the approved grille design”.