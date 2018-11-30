Home Business

Masakazu Yoshimura to take over as new MD of Toyota Kirloskar Motor

Yoshimura, who comes with over 25 years of experience in automobile industry will be responsible for broad leadership and strategic direction of Toyota's business operations in India.

Published: 30th November 2018 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

Toyota logo used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Auto major Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) Friday announced a top-level management change with its incumbent Managing Director Akito Tachibana being replaced by Masakazu Yoshimura.

The formal appointment of the new managing director will be made at the company's board meeting scheduled for January 22, 2019, TKM said in a statement.

Yoshimura, who comes with over 25 years of experience in automobile industry with diverse areas covering product planning, and pricing, will be responsible for broad leadership and strategic direction of Toyota's business operations in India, it added.

Most recently, Yoshimura was General Manager at Toyota Motor Corporation (East Asia & Oceania Division).

During his India stint, Tachibana was responsible for steering Toyota's long-term vision for India, leading to the overall growth prospects through his strategic drive, the company said.

He was instrumental in carving out a strong future for Toyota in India, the company said, it added.

"Together as Team Toyota, we have defined Vision 2025 which enabled us to grow India and grow with India.

I also sincerely appreciate the TKM Team in India for their active participation in realising a safe and clean company," Tachibana said.

Commenting on his proposed appointment as Managing Director of TKM, Yoshimura, said: "Customers are at the heart of everything we do and we Toyota Team will enhance our efforts to enrich the society further, thus improve the lives of the people.

Taking forward Toyota's core values, I look forward to everyone's continued support and cooperation, to build on the growing momentum of sustainable operations in the region".

TKM sells a range of models including Innova and Fortuner in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Masakazu Yoshimura

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp