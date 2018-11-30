Masakazu Yoshimura to take over as new MD of Toyota Kirloskar Motor

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Auto major Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) Friday announced a top-level management change with its incumbent Managing Director Akito Tachibana being replaced by Masakazu Yoshimura.

The formal appointment of the new managing director will be made at the company's board meeting scheduled for January 22, 2019, TKM said in a statement.

Yoshimura, who comes with over 25 years of experience in automobile industry with diverse areas covering product planning, and pricing, will be responsible for broad leadership and strategic direction of Toyota's business operations in India, it added.

Most recently, Yoshimura was General Manager at Toyota Motor Corporation (East Asia & Oceania Division).

During his India stint, Tachibana was responsible for steering Toyota's long-term vision for India, leading to the overall growth prospects through his strategic drive, the company said.

He was instrumental in carving out a strong future for Toyota in India, the company said, it added.

"Together as Team Toyota, we have defined Vision 2025 which enabled us to grow India and grow with India.

I also sincerely appreciate the TKM Team in India for their active participation in realising a safe and clean company," Tachibana said.

Commenting on his proposed appointment as Managing Director of TKM, Yoshimura, said: "Customers are at the heart of everything we do and we Toyota Team will enhance our efforts to enrich the society further, thus improve the lives of the people.

Taking forward Toyota's core values, I look forward to everyone's continued support and cooperation, to build on the growing momentum of sustainable operations in the region".

TKM sells a range of models including Innova and Fortuner in the country.