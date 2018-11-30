Home Business

On the fast track: Used car sales zoom

Currently pegged at around 4 million units per annum, the pre-owned car market is expected to touch 7 million units by 2022.

Published: 30th November 2018 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

At a time when four-wheeler makers are struggling with falling sales and high inventory, the used car market is clocking impressive growth. Currently pegged at around 4 million units per annum, the pre-owned car market is expected to touch 7 million units by 2022. In the last few months alone, when the new PV market witnessed a fall in sales, pre-owned players witnessed double digit growth.

“We have been growing at approximately 50 per cent over the last couple of years and we expect the same momentum to continue this year. We have been able to achieve this growth by integrating offline and online (digital) play in both the retail and the wholesale ecosystem,” Ashutosh Pandey, CEO, Mahindra First Choice said. 

According to Pandey, the used car market in India is about 1.3 times the new car market. This is in stark contrast to the ratio in developed countries, which is around 2.5 to 4 times, indicating significant headroom available for growth in India.

Online marketplace OLX, which claims to be a leader in the segment with 77 per cent  of market share, notes that while the used car market is estimated to grow at around 15 per cent annually, the company itself expects to grow at a faster pace. “Transactions for cars on the platform increased by 25 per cent, from 2.4 million units sold in 2016 to 3 million units in 2017,” said OLX India VP (cars category) Sunny Kataria. Sedan and luxury car sales have gone up by 38 per cent in the last one year on the platform, and supply of cars that are less than 2 years old and driven less than 20,000km has grown sharply.

“Consumers now feel that it is better to go with a two year old Honda City than to a new car which has fewer features. The social stigma attached with buying a used car is now over,” Kataria said. Pandey added that easing of supply constraints through increasing car life coupled with shortening replacement periods has helped. 

According to experts, the vehicle ownership cycle has reduced from 7 years to 4 years at present and is expected to reduce further to 3 years by 2020 as frequent new launches and updates by carmakers offer more options to consumers.

In spite of the massive opportunity the segment is offering to existing and new players, it is still dominated by unorganised players who often resort to malpractices to push sales, including  meter tampering, fake documents, etc. At present, only around 12 per cent (4 lakh units) of the market falls under organised sector.

Established players like First Choice however, expect this to change, with the organised segment accounting for 35 per cent of the market by FY2022. While OLX recently announced the offline expansion of its used car business with plans to set up 150 outlets in 40 cities across India by 2021, new age players such as Droom, Trubil and others continue to attract investors and expand their presence. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Used car

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp