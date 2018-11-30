On the fast track: Used car sales zoom

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

At a time when four-wheeler makers are struggling with falling sales and high inventory, the used car market is clocking impressive growth. Currently pegged at around 4 million units per annum, the pre-owned car market is expected to touch 7 million units by 2022. In the last few months alone, when the new PV market witnessed a fall in sales, pre-owned players witnessed double digit growth.

“We have been growing at approximately 50 per cent over the last couple of years and we expect the same momentum to continue this year. We have been able to achieve this growth by integrating offline and online (digital) play in both the retail and the wholesale ecosystem,” Ashutosh Pandey, CEO, Mahindra First Choice said.

According to Pandey, the used car market in India is about 1.3 times the new car market. This is in stark contrast to the ratio in developed countries, which is around 2.5 to 4 times, indicating significant headroom available for growth in India.

Online marketplace OLX, which claims to be a leader in the segment with 77 per cent of market share, notes that while the used car market is estimated to grow at around 15 per cent annually, the company itself expects to grow at a faster pace. “Transactions for cars on the platform increased by 25 per cent, from 2.4 million units sold in 2016 to 3 million units in 2017,” said OLX India VP (cars category) Sunny Kataria. Sedan and luxury car sales have gone up by 38 per cent in the last one year on the platform, and supply of cars that are less than 2 years old and driven less than 20,000km has grown sharply.

“Consumers now feel that it is better to go with a two year old Honda City than to a new car which has fewer features. The social stigma attached with buying a used car is now over,” Kataria said. Pandey added that easing of supply constraints through increasing car life coupled with shortening replacement periods has helped.

According to experts, the vehicle ownership cycle has reduced from 7 years to 4 years at present and is expected to reduce further to 3 years by 2020 as frequent new launches and updates by carmakers offer more options to consumers.

In spite of the massive opportunity the segment is offering to existing and new players, it is still dominated by unorganised players who often resort to malpractices to push sales, including meter tampering, fake documents, etc. At present, only around 12 per cent (4 lakh units) of the market falls under organised sector.

Established players like First Choice however, expect this to change, with the organised segment accounting for 35 per cent of the market by FY2022. While OLX recently announced the offline expansion of its used car business with plans to set up 150 outlets in 40 cities across India by 2021, new age players such as Droom, Trubil and others continue to attract investors and expand their presence.