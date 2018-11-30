Home Business

Sensex, Nifty open in green ahead of key macro data

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 36,304.43 from its previous close at 36,170.41 on Thursday.

sensex_ stock exchange

File Image of BSE Sensex. (File | Reuters )

By IANS

MUMBAI: Ahead of a key macro-economic data release, the domestic indices opened in the green on Friday owing to a strong rupee and a healthy fund inflow.

Key data like -- Q2 GDP, fiscal deficit and core sector growth data -- will be released later in the day.

Asian markets too aided in the domestic indices gains.

Buying was witnessed in oil and gas, healthcare and auto counters while consumer durable scrips came under selling pressure.

Stocks of key sectors; finance and banking also traded higher.

At 9.23 a.m., the Sensex traded at 36,335.77 higher by 165.36 points or 0.46 per cent.

The Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,892.10 after closing at 10,858.70 on Thursday.

The Nifty traded at 10,911.45 during the morning trade session, up 52.75 points and 0.49 per cent.

