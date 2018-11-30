Home Business

Seon Seob Kim to be new head of Hyundai Motor in India

Hyundai

Image for representational purpose only (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: South Korean auto major Hyundai Motor Company (HMC) Friday announced Seon Seob Kim as the new head of its Indian arm as part of leadership rejig of its global operations.

Kim, who is currently senior vice president, head of Business Operations Strategy Division at Hyundai Motor Company, will take over from incumbent Y K Koo.

He will "become Head of Hyundai Motor India headquarters", HMC said in a statement on its Website.

HMC further said as part of its leadership changes, Executive Vice President Seung Jin Kim, head of Global Future Strategy TFT, has been appointed as the head of Hyundai Motor Global Operation Division.

"The appointments will take effect December 1," the company said.

"In his new role, (Seung Jin) Kim will oversee Hyundai Motor's sales outside of Korea," it added.

Koo had taken over as managing director and CEO of Hyundai Motor India in November 2015 and has played a key role in bringing back the company's popular hatchback Santro which was re-launched in India last month.

He had also played a key role in taking forward the company's positioning of its products as premium mass market brand with the launch of upgrades of hatchbacks Grand i10, Elite i20, compact sedan Accent, mid-sized sedan Verna, Elantra sedan, compact SUV Creta and premium SUV Tucson.

Koo has already completed three years in India.

His tenure was extended by a year in 2017 after completion of the usual two years contract period.

The appointments are aimed at enhancing capabilities of overseas businesses and the new leadership will help companies cope with shifts in global business environment, HMC said.

