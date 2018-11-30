Home Business

Tata Motors falls; Jaguar Land Rover to temporarily cut jobs at UK plant

Tata Motors Ltd's shares fell on Friday after its British unit Jaguar Land Rover said it is going to cut 500 jobs temporarily at its plant in central England.

Published: 30th November 2018 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

A Tata Motors logo is pictured outside the company showroom in Mumbai, India February 5, 2018. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Reuters

Shares of Indian automaker Tata Motors Ltd's fell on Friday after its British unit Jaguar Land Rover said it is going to cut 500 jobs temporarily at its plant in central England.

Shares fell as much as 3.9 percent to 170.35 rupees, their lowest level since Oct. 29, in early trading session. More than 3.9 million shares changed hands by 0411 GMT, compared to the 30-day average of 15.8 million shares.

The Engine Manufacturing Centre in Wolverhampton, central England will take a temporary pause in production, in response to adjustments in vehicle production schedules, Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover said on Thursday.

The carmaker said the "external environment remains challenging" and the company is taking decisive actions to achieve the necessary operational efficiencies to safeguard long-term success.

Maintenance and salaried staff will continue as normal, the company said, adding that those affected will continue to receive full pay for the period.

Tata Motors stock was the biggest percentage loser on the indexes and posted its biggest daily fall since Nov 13.

Stock has lost nearly 59 percent this year, as of last close on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp