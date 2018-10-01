Home Business

Bajaj Auto sales rise 17 per cent in September

Total domestic sales during the month stood at 3,11,503 units as against 2,81,779 units in September last year, a growth of 11 per cent, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Published: 01st October 2018 11:26 AM

Bajaj Auto Ltd plant in Pune (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bajaj Auto Monday reported 17 per dent increase in total sales to 5,02,009 units for September as against 4,28,752 units in the same month last year.

Motorcycle sales in domestic market were up 10 per cent at 2,73,029 units in September as against 2,47,418 units in the year-ago month.

Commercial vehicles sales stood at 38,474 units as compared to 34,361 units last September, it added.

Total exports in September stood at 1,90,506 units as against 1,46,973 units in the same month last year, up 30 per cent, the company said.

