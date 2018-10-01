Home Business

Bandhan Bank shares crash 20 per cent as RBI bars co from opening new branches

The RBI clamped down on the Indian lender for failing to bring down its main shareholder's stake to below 40 percent.

Published: 01st October 2018 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Bandhan Bank. (Photo: Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Bandhan Bank crashed 20 per cent Monday as the Reserve Bank restrained the company from opening new branches and also ordered freezing of remuneration of its CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh for not meeting the licensing conditions.

The stock after a weak opening further tumbled 20 per cent to Rs 451. 20 its 52-week low -- on BSE.

At NSE, shares of the company tanked 20 per cent to hit one-year low of Rs 452. 20, The stock also touched the lower circuit on both exchanges.

The bank, on its part, said it is taking steps to comply with licensing condition to bring down the shareholding of Non Operative Financial Holding Company (NOFHC) in the bank to 40 per cent.

"RBI has communicated to us that since the bank was not able to bring down the shareholding of NOFHC to 40 per cent, general permission to open new branches stands withdrawn and the bank can open branches with prior approval of RBI and the remuneration of the MD & CEO of the Bank stands frozen at the existing level, till further notice," it said in filing to stock exchanges Friday.

It is taking steps to comply with licensing condition to bring down the shareholding of NOFHC to 40 percent and will continue to engage with the RBI, Bandhan Bank said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bandhan Bank RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi inaugurates Mahatma Gandhi Museum in Rajkot
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
Trump says he and North Korea’s Kim ‘fell in love’
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament