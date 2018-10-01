Fuel price hike: Petrol trading at Rs 91.08 per litre in Mumbai, Diesel at Rs 79.72 per litre

By Online Desk

The fuel prices across the country continued to trend upward on Monday morning as Petrol was being traded at Rs 91.08 per litre (increase by Rs 0.24) and Diesel at Rs 79.72 per litre (increase by Rs 0.32).

In Delhi, the petrol and diesel prices were at Rs 83.73 per litre (increase by Rs 0.24) and Rs 75.09 per litre (increase by Rs 0.30), respectively.

On Sunday, the fuel prices touched new record heights as petrol rate was revised by 0.09 paisa in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai and by 0.10 paisa in Chennai.

After the revision, petrol was being traded at Rs 83.49 per litre in Delhi and diesel at Rs 74.79 per litre.

In Mumbai, the rates were Rs 90. 84 and Rs 79.40 respectively.

In Chennai, the petrol price was at Rs 86.80 per litre, while diesel was at Rs 79.08 per litre. In Kolkata, the rates were Rs 85.30 per litre and Rs 76.64 per litre respectively.

Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks.

While the Opposition has blamed the union government for not doing enough to keep a check on prices, the latter has maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in prices of petroleum products.

OIL ON THE BOIL: PETROL PRICE IN 4 METROS

(With ANI Inputs)