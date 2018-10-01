Home Business

Government to step in to take control of debt-ridden IL&FS: Reports

TV channels reported the government has filed an application with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to remove the board of the company.

Published: 01st October 2018

People walk past a building of IL&FS (Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd.) outside its headquarters in Mumbai, India, September 25, 2018. | Reuters

By Reuters

MUMBAI: India's government is moving to take control of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS), two Indian television channels reported on Monday, in a rare move underscoring the extent of the issues at the troubled infrastructure financing and construction behemoth.

CNBC TV 18 and ET NOW reported the government has filed an application with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to remove the board of the company, whose recent defaults have roiled Indian markets.

An order in this matter is expected to be announced later on Monday, according to ET NOW.

The move to intervene could throw IL&FS's restructuring plan into disarray. IL&FS announced on Sunday that its shareholders have approved a plan allowing it to raise fresh funds via debt and equity issuances.

Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services

