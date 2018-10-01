Home Business

IOC hikes Aviation Turbine Fuel prices in Mumbai by Rs 5,106 per kilo

The move is likely to leave airlines in for a shock. It could send airfares soaring and impact the already battered airline stock.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Leading oil refining and marketing company Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Sunday announced that jet fuel or Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices would be up increased by Rs 5,016 per kilo litre (KL), or 7.25 per cent, from October 1.

IOC said that price, as applicable in Mumbai, would be revised upwards by Rs5,016 per KL, which includes an increase of Rs2,650 per KL on account of higher jet fuel prices and Rs2,250 per KL on account of rupee depreciation. The ATF price was Rs 69,161 per KL in Mumbai for September.

The ATF prices vary from state to state depending on local VAT rates. Oil marketing companies had resisted passing on the import duty of 5 per cent introduced on ATF from September 27, and Sunday’s revision too has excluded the duty component.

The move is likely to leave airlines in for a shock. It could send airfares soaring and impact the already battered airline stock.

