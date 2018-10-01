Panic is golden opportunity for long-term investors: Chandresh Kumar Nigam

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Last week, Axis Fund Mutual launched Axis Growth Opportunities Fund with a target to attract an investment of around Rs 1,500 crore. The fund will invest 35 per cent of its assets in domestic large-caps and up to 35 per cent in foreign securities and the remaining corpus would be invested in domestic mid-caps.

The fund offer is open for investment between October 1-15 and minimum application amount is fixed at Rs5,000.

We got in touch with Chandresh Kumar Nigam, Managing Director of Axis AMC to speak about the new fund, growth opportunity, liquidity crunch in the market and more. Excerpts:

What was the idea behind investing in foreign securities?

India is only 3 per cent of the global equity market and there are many growth opportunities available globally, which are not available in India, such as investment in large high-tech companies and social media firms.

Also, India is a very high beta market. Impact of global incidents on Indian market is huge but it is not the other way around. So, by introducing 35 per cent of the stock in foreign securities, we are minimising the risk and being part of the global growth story. It is the best of both the worlds.

What kind of growth opportunity do you see for investors in the market? Also, what are your growth plans?

If you look at the last 20-30 years, corporate profits have grown around 1.5 times of the nominal GDP. Nominal GDP growth during that time has been 8-12 per cent and the profit growth has been 16-18 per cent. I think the trend will continue. At present, just because one of the top companies (read: IL&FS) went bad, the equity market is facing heat. However, it’s a great time for investors to come in because I feel the market will stabilise and continue giving healthy returns.

As for us, we are very well-placed. Our funds are putting stellar performance both in equity and debt markets. I know it’s ambitious, but we want to be among the top five players in the next five years.



A lot has been talked about mutual funds and liquidity crunch. This has also created a sort of panic in the market. Your views?

It is all sentiment-driven; there is no fundamental reason to believe that there is a liquidity crunch just because one of the top companies where many fund houses placed their money has been downgraded. For us, I don’t think it’s a big issue. We are very orderly managing all those redemption.

The panic is a great opportunity to invest both in the bond and equity markets if you’re a long-term investor. If you are a very short-term speculator or trader, then many a times you do the wrong things and lose.

Because of issues in IL&FS, NBFCs are under pressure. Will you continue with your investment in this sector?

NBFC has become a bad word right now because one of them has defaulted, but they will always be in demand. If you look at our portfolio, financial services have the biggest pie as we foresee a very strong growth in the sector. We do have significant exposure in NBFCs.

Some of the NBFCs are under a little pressure right now because the availability of money is not there, which is quite irrational. But the long-term prospects are very good.

What are your views on the mid-cap stocks? Also, which sectors you see doing better than others?

Mid-caps have corrected quite significantly in recent times and maybe some more downsizing could happen. As an institution, we don’t look at mid, small or large caps. The stock will always be volatile and there will be always high growth companies available.

Apart from banking and financial sector, I feel the consumer sector and IT will continue to grow faster and longer from other sectors.