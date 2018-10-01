RBI to inject Rs 36,000 crore to ease cash crunch; bond markets rally

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: To ease liquidity crunch, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said it would pump in Rs 36,000 crore to money markets this month. This is expected to meet the seasonal cash demand ahead of the festival season.

The move comes close on the heels of the government’s decision to borrow Rs 70,000 crore lower than budgeted earlier. Last week, the central bank also allowed banks to access more funds using government securities to meet the latter’s liquidity coverage ratio.

All these efforts, bankers say, will pump Rs 2-3 lakh crore worth liquid cash (about 2.5 per cent worth of bank deposits) into the system. “The liquidity issue was also due to higher hard currency savings among customers leading to lower bank deposits. But the RBI’s moves and the government’s lighter borrowing calendar should release Rs 2-3 lakh crore liquidity,” said a senior private sector banker.

Following RBI’s disclosure on Monday detailing its open market operations, bond yields dropped sharply to their lowest in a month, with the benchmark 10-year bond yield dropping as much as 12 bps to 7.90 per cent in early trading.

Meanwhile, RBI maintained that its open market operations can change, depending on the evolving liquidity and market conditions. As on September 26, the liquidity shortfall stood at Rs 70,000 crore. As per estimates, RBI needs to inject anywhere between Rs 1.5-2 lakh crore by March 2019 to contain the domino effects of liquidity tightening.

"Markets are cheering after a long time. The cut in borrowing and the (bond buying) open market operation have both helped equally," said Harish Agarwal, a fixed income trader with First Rand Bank in Mumbai.

"But I fear profit booking will keep it between 7.95-8.00 percent levels," he added.

The government will effectively cut its market borrowing by 700 billion rupees due to higher-than-expected earnings of 750 billion rupees through its small savings scheme.

The RBI said that its assistance plan followed an assessment of "durable liquidity" needs and the seasonal growth in currency in circulation ahead of upcoming holiday celebrations.

The auctions would be conducted during the second, third and fourth week of October, the RBI said.The 360 billion rupee OMO amount stated was indicative and RBI retained the "flexibility to change it, depending on the evolving liquidity and market conditions".

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee however was trading weaker at 72.80 per dollar versus its previous close of 72.54 as higher global crude oil prices weighed on sentiment. The unit had touched a record low of 72.99 per dollar last month.

Traders will continue to monitor domestic markets for further cues ahead of the RBI monetary policy meeting at the end of the week.

(With Reuters inputs)