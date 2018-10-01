Regulation on ‘advice’ could go a long way

Rajas Kelkar By

Ajay Tyagi, chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), is not taking no for an answer. He wants mutual funds to reduce the cost of fund management for investors. Tyagi chided the mutual fund industry at a summit last month and came down hard on mutual funds paying distributors an upfront commission and taking them for holidays overseas.

While it is fine to limit expenses of fund management, currently 90 per cent of retail assets under management of over Rs 12,00,000 crore is coming through distributors and independent financial advisors. The argument in the industry is that distributors have no incentive to hand-hold existing or new clients and offer advice. Any conflict here may affect you and your investments in the long run.

The current structure of financial advice is fundamentally flawed. It is linked to incentives mutual fund and insurance companies give to agents, distributors and financial advisors. Investors indirectly pay for the financial advice through an overall expense ratio of the scheme. Effectively, you think it is a free service.

Here is a point where the debate needs to start. If you search online for ‘paying for financial advice’, there is practically no discussion or a discourse.

There is a significantly large retail participation of investors in systematic investment plans. You are putting away your savings each month into equity or equity-linked funds.

As you grow your investments, you will need more advice than before. For a non-finance professional, it is not easy to absorb the stream of information that flows to investors. You need an advisor to assist you in arriving at the right decision.

If a financial advisor does not see merit in responding to your queries, you will have to pay for that service.

However, there is a fundamental problem with the model of manufacturers paying for financial advice and guidance of buying their product or service. They are always going to tell you that their product is the right way. If mutual funds and insurers pay for the financial advice given to you, they are unlikely to speak in your interest. They are more likely to sell their products through such an advice.

SEBI is right in urging mutual funds to curb excess expenditure on schemes. In fact, the onus of financial advice should not be on mutual funds and distributors. But the regulator also needs to work towards a system where distributors only sell and financial advisors advise for a fee.

But this needs several regulatory heads to come together.

A good idea would be to use the investor education funds to create an infrastructure for independent financial advice. It needs to bring together regulators like RBI, SEBI and IRDA to create an integrated personal finance advisory initiative. The focus of this initiative should be the user and not the product manufacturer. A single integrated financial advice certification programme should be initiated keeping in mind the overall well-being of the investor. It should be ratified by all regulators. The government should do away with individual product categories running their own certification.

Currently, a large amount of money is spent on creating awareness and reach of mutual funds and insurance products. Money is spent on creating independent financial advisors. However, there is a limitation to their independence. It is a no-brainer that those advisors trained by industry associations like the Association of Mutual Funds in India or AMFI would focus on their product category.

What you should do

As an investor, you have to accept the fact that you need advice at regular intervals. The onus is on you to understand the importance of timely advice. There is no harm in paying to an efficient financial advisor. You can decide the incentive you wish to pay. Your financial advisor needs to be like your family physician.

You know he has a degree from a reputed institute and you feel confident about seeking help. The government needs to work on creating that investor confidence by taking an integrated approach to financial advice. It is high time we categorise timely financial advice as a professional skill. An institutional support would go a long way in boosting the investor confidence.

What could be done

■ The onus of financial advice should not be on mutual funds and distributors. Regulators must use investor education funds to create an infrastructure for independent financial advice.

■ A single integrated financial advice certification programme should be initiated. The government should do away with individual product categories running their own certification.