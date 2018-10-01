Home Business

SBI reduces ATM cash withdrawal limit from Rs 40,000 to Rs 20,000 per day

The new cash withdrawal limit will come into effect from October 31.

The largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that the cash withdrawal limit from automated teller machines (ATMs) has been reduced to Rs 20,000 per day effective from October 31, 2018, as per reports from The Economic Times

Currently, the cash withdrawal limit of SBI from ATMs is Rs 40,000 per day. As per the bank, this has been done keeping in view the growing number of complaints regarding the fraudulent transactions at ATMs as well as to give a boost to digital transactions.

State Bank of India also claims that reducing the cash withdrawal limit to half will also promote digital transactions, as per the report.

