Home Business

Sensex sees mixed trends in early trade

The Reserve Bank of India's policy meeting, macro economic data announcements and trends in crude oil prices are expected to be the key factors for market movements this week.

Published: 01st October 2018 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Stock market

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex recovered after falling marginally in early trade Monday amid mixed global trends.

After slipping over 60 points, the index gained around 46 points to trade at 36,273.54 points.

The broader Nifty index was trading almost flat at 10,920.80.

The Reserve Bank of India's policy meeting, macro economic data announcements and trends in crude oil prices are expected to be the key factors for market movements this week.

Last month, the Sensex lost 2,417.93 points -- its worst monthly show since February 2016.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SENSEX BSE NSE Nifty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi inaugurates Mahatma Gandhi Museum in Rajkot
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
Trump says he and North Korea’s Kim ‘fell in love’
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament