Home Business

Sensex up over 200 points; Nifty at 10,972 points 

The country's manufacturing sector activity improved in September amid gains in new orders, output and employment, a monthly survey said Monday.

Published: 01st October 2018 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex

File Image of BSE Sensex. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BSE benchmark Sensex was trading with gains of over 200 points in late afternoon trade amid rise in the country's manufacturing sector activity in September.

The 30-share benchmark index was trading at 36,427.97 with a gain of 200.83 points or 0.55 per cent at 1440 hrs.

ALSO READ | Rupee slips 36 paise against US dollar

The broader Nifty 50 index was at 10,972.10, up 41.65 points or 0.38 per cent.

Major gainers were Yes Bank, TCS, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Wipro.

Losers included Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro and Reliance, among others.

Meanwhile, the country's manufacturing sector activity improved in September amid gains in new orders, output and employment, a monthly survey said Monday.

The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index strengthened slightly in September to 52.2, up from 51.7 in August, as sales rose from both domestic as well as foreign clients.

ALSO READ | Sensex sees mixed trends in early trade

Market participants were concerned about liquidity conditions after the Reserve Bank of India Thursday allowed banks to dip further into statutory cash reserves in a bid to ease a liquidity squeeze afflicting the nation's money markets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sensex BSE Sensex Nifty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi inaugurates Mahatma Gandhi Museum in Rajkot
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
Trump says he and North Korea’s Kim ‘fell in love’
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament