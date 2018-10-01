Home Business

Vedanta delists from London Stock Exchange amid protests 

50-60 protesters, coordinated by the organisations Foil Vedanta and Anti Sterlite People's Movement, gathered outside the company's final meeting in London to demand justice for the 13 protesters.

Published: 01st October 2018 10:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 10:23 PM   |  A+A-

Logo of Vedanta. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

LONDON: Indian mining tycoon Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Resources formally delisted from the London Stock Exchange amid protests outside its final annual general meeting here on Monday.

Volcan Investments Ltd, controlled by Agarwal as Executive Chairman, had announced a successful buyout of the company's shares last month.

ALSO READ | Protests planned at Vedanta's final company meet in UK

"Vedanta confirms that the listing of Vedanta Shares on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and the trading of Vedanta Shares on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange has been cancelled with effect from 8.

00 am today [Monday]," Vedanta Resources said in a statement.

The move came as a group of around 50-60 protesters, coordinated by grassroots organisations Foil Vedanta and Anti Sterlite People's Movement, gathered outside the company's final meeting in London to demand justice for the 13 protesters who died at Vedanta's copper smelter in Tamil Nadu in May.

"The people of Thoothukudi are still reeling from the massacre of innocent women, men and children in May, which was carried out in the name of protecting Vedanta's industry from the people whom it has polluted for so many years," said Fatima Babu, from the Anti-Sterlite People's Movement.

"The Tamil Nadu, Indian and British governments must all take responsibility for the lawlessness and disproportionate power wielded by Vedanta, which led to this tragic event," she said.

At a smaller demonstration earlier on Monday, representatives gathered at Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) headquarters in London to hand over a copy of a new report titled 'Vedanta's Billions', which demands that British regulatory authorities must not let Vedanta "flee the London Stock Exchange" without being held to account.

"We cannot let Vedanta boss Anil Agarwal escape accountability and justice in the UK, under whose jurisdiction he has committed widespread financial, human rights and environmental crimes," said Foil Vedanta's Samarendra Das, who is the primary author of a new report titled 'Vedanta's Billions'.

The report is a summary of legal judgments against Vedanta across its operations, holding the company responsible of "abusive modus operandi" due to "illegal mining in Goa, pollution and tax evasion in Zambia, as well as illegal expansion and pollution in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu".

It alleges that the delisting follows the police shooting which killed 13 people, including women and children, on May 22 this year, their 100th day of protest against pollution by Vedanta's copper smelter at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu.

"The killing is being dubbed a 'corporate massacre' and led to the closure of the Sterlite copper plant.

Vedanta's delisting plans were announced shortly afterwards amidst global protests against the company," the report concludes.

Agarwal has previously stated that the buy-out of the London listing was intended to simplify the company's structure and claimed that the liquidity of Indian markets meant that the need for a separate London listing was no longer critical.

In a video message on Twitter soon after the deaths in Thoothikudi in India, he had described the incident as "absolutely unfortunate" and expressed "full sympathy" with the families of those who died in the protests.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vedanta Resources London Stock Exchange Vedanta delisted Anti-Sterlite movement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC