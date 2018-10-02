Home Business

Home loans to get costlier as banks hike rates

Interestingly, this is the third rate hike in FY19, when banks managed to steal a march on RBI, which is expected to hike rates.

Published: 02nd October 2018 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 11:30 PM   |  A+A-

construction, economy, building, workers, labourers, Infrastructure

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By ENS Economic Bureau
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With a series of rate hikes ahead of the RBI’s policy review beginning October 3, it can be safely assumed that interest rates are set to harden. HDFC, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB) are among those who have already hiked lending rates.

Interestingly, this is the third rate hike in FY19, when banks managed to steal a march on RBI, which is expected to hike rates.

Mortgage lender HDFC has increased its retail prime lending rate (RPLR) by 10 basis points with immediate effect. The new rates vary from 8.08 per cent to 9.05 per cent on various slabs of loans, making home loans costlier. The hike was warranted in the wake of an overall increase in the financial system over the last two days.

Earlier, SBI raised its on-year marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by five basis points (bps) to 8.5 per cent, while ICICI Bank hiked the rate by 10 bps to 8.65 per cent. PNB too hiked MCLR for short-term loans by up to 0.2 per cent or 20 bps, while it left the one-year rate unchanged at 8.45 per cent.

Experts say if you have a floating rate loan, your interest burden just went up. The continued rate hikes by banks will also dampen the festival spirits pushing up EMI costs. Meanwhile, the good news is that SBI would announce a waiver in processing fees for home loans and other loans for the festive season alone.

Some analysts expect a 50 bps hike, while the majority is of the view that rates will be revised upwards by 25 bps.

“We expect a 25 bps hike in repo rate in October policy and it may not be the last in the financial year. We rule out a hike of 50 bps, as it may spook the market. However, there is an outside probability of change in neutral stance too, as three successive rate hikes, with a neutral stance could contradict RBI’s message,” said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser, SBI, in a note.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
home loan bank rate hike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur