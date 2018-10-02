LIC to fill in IDBI’s vacant top post?

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Will IDBI Bank stamp its approval for a historic deal with LIC without its MD & CEO?

When the Board meets Thursday to consider LIC’s proposal to acquire up to 51 per cent stake, chances are that the top executive seat may remain vacant.

The tenure of IDBI Bank’s MD & CEO B Sriram expired on September 29, but the government has neither allowed him an extension nor has it found a replacement so far. This counters industry expectations that Sriram would get an extension, at least until LIC’s stake acquisition process gets through.

It also leads to concerns whether the incoming promoter (LIC), instead of roping in a professional CEO, will depute an executive director with no banking experience to lead the lender, whose gross NPAs stood over 31 per cent. “It’s clear that LIC’s stake acquisition will bring some amount of capital infusion into IDBI, but it’s unclear whether the government will appoint a CEO or not. Logically, being the promoter, LIC is entitled to appoint its own MD & CEO,” said Karthik Srinivasan, Senior VP & Group Head – Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA.

Recently, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) had said that LIC shouldn’t seek management control as it lacks the expertise to run a bank. “IDBI Bank should be professionally managed. LIC chairman can be on the Board of IDBI, but day-to-day functions cannot be carried out by executive directors of LIC,” said an IRDAI Board member.

Typically, LIC deputes its executive directors to head subsidiaries like LIC Housing Finance, but the insurance regulator prefers avoiding this at IDBI as “banking is a different ball game.” While LIC can have a dominant presence on IDBI Board, RBI norms won’t allow such a possibility either. Unlike the Companies Act that stipulates one-third of directors to be independent, RBI regulations dictate that 50 per cent should be independent directors.

“Globally, there have been precedents where banking and insurance companies merge, but this is a first in India, where an insurance company is taking majority stake in a bank,” Srinivasan explained.

The pay-up

LIC is expected to pump in Rs 10,000-12,000 crore for 51 per cent in stake IDBI, from 7.89 per cent shares it had on June 2018. Government holds 85.96 per cent now, which will be reduced to below 43 per cent.