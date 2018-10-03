Airtel launches VoLTE services in Bengal, Sikkim

By PTI

KOLKATA: Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced the launch of Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services across West Bengal and Sikkim.

The New Delhi-headquartered company had rolled out the high-speed wireless communication technology in Kolkata earlier this year.

Airtel has been ramping up its 4G capacity in both the states, the company said in a release.

"There will be no additional data charges for VoLTE. In case of non-availability of 4G network, VoLTE calls automatically fall back on 3G/2G network," the release said.