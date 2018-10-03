Home Business

Airtel launches VoLTE services in Bengal, Sikkim

Airtel has been ramping up its 4G capacity in both the states, the company said in a release.

Published: 03rd October 2018 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

Bharti Airtel. (File photo | Reuters)

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

KOLKATA: Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced the launch of Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services across West Bengal and Sikkim.

The New Delhi-headquartered company had rolled out the high-speed wireless communication technology in Kolkata earlier this year.

Airtel has been ramping up its 4G capacity in both the states, the company said in a release.

"There will be no additional data charges for VoLTE. In case of non-availability of 4G network, VoLTE calls automatically fall back on 3G/2G network," the release said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bharti Airtel Airtel VoLTE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices