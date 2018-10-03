Home Business

Delhi Court takes cognisance of charge sheet in Sterling Biotech case

The court said prima facie there was enough evidence against the accused -- Ranjit Malik alias Johny -- to proceed against him.

Published: 03rd October 2018 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court took cognisance Wednesday of a supplementary charge sheet in connection with the over Rs 5,000 crore-bank loan fraud case involving Gujarat-based Sterling Biotech, against a man arrested for allegedly sending Rs 25 lakh cash to a senior Congress leader's residence.

The court, which had earlier issued open-ended non-bailable warrants against pharma firm's directors, including Chetan Jayantilal Sandesara and Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara, said prima facie there was enough evidence against the accused -- Ranjit Malik alias Johny -- to proceed against him.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora issued production warrant for November 1 against Malik, who was arrested by the agency for allegedly sending Rs 25 lakh through one Rakesh Chandra to the politician's residence in the national capital.

An "open-ended NBW" does not carry a time limit for execution unlike non-bailable warrants (NBW).

The Enforcement Directorate's Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana, who filed the charge sheet on September 29 under the sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), told the court on Wednesday that report was filed along with all the required documents and explained the chain of proceeds of crime.

He said the probe will still continue in the matter and supplementary charge sheet is likely to be filed.

The charge sheet, filed through advocate A R Aditya, also named Delhi-based businessman Gagan Dhawan, arrested earlier in the case.

Malik was allegedly a middleman for Dhawan. While Malik is currently in judicial custody, Dhawan is out on bail.

Besides Sandesra brother, the court had also issued NBW against Chetan's wife Dipti Sandesara, also a director in the firm, and her brother Hiteshkumar Narendrabhai Patel.

The open-ended NBWs were issued after ED told the court that the four accused were likely to have left the country.

In its charge sheet, the ED had told the court that the directors of the firm, along with others, had taken loans of over Rs 5,000 crore from a consortium led by Andhra Bank which turned into non-performing asset (NPA) or bad loan.

The agency also arrested a former director of Andhra Bank, Anup Prakash Garg, in February.

They were named as accused in the case by the ED and the CBI.

The ED registered a money laundering case in this instance after taking cognisance of an FIR filed earlier by the CBI.

The CBI had booked Vadodara-based Sterling Biotech, its directors Nitin, Chetan, Dipti, Rajbhushan Omprakash Dixit and Vilas Joshi, chartered accountant Hemant Hathi, Garg and some unidentified persons in connection with the alleged bank fraud case.

According to the FIR, the total pending dues of the group of companies were Rs 5,383 crore as on December 31, 2016.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sterling Biotech case Gagan Dhawan Enforcement Directorate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices