Home Business

Ericsson row: RCom says relief from TDSAT, can proceed with spectrum sale sans bank guarantee

RCom, in a regulatory filing to the BSE, said it will receive Rs 975 crore from sale of spectrum, and that it will pay Ericsson Rs 550 crore.

Published: 03rd October 2018 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

A Reliance Communications store (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reliance Communications said Wednesday it has got relief from telecom tribunal and can now complete its planned spectrum sale, whose proceeds will be used to make payments to Ericsson India and RITL minority investors.

RCom, in a regulatory filing to the BSE, said it will receive Rs 975 crore from sale of spectrum, and that it will pay Ericsson Rs 550 crore and RITL (Reliance Infratel) minority investors Rs 230 crore from the spectrum trading proceeds.

"Reliance Communications has been granted relief by the. Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) vide its interim order dated 1 October 2018, whereby. TDSAT has stayed the demand of bank guarantee of Rs 2,900 crore by the Department of Telecommunications," it said.

READ| Reliance Communications to exit telecom fully to focus on Realty: Anil Ambani

The Anil Ambani promoted RCom noted it had challenged the "unjustly sought security for the alleged demands" by the Telecom Department with regard to spectrum usage charges.

"After multiple hearings since August 28, 2018 the Hon'ble TDSAT, vide its interim order dated October 1, 2018 has stayed the said demand and directed DoT to expeditiously grant its approval for trading of the spectrum," RCom added.

The debt-laden firm pointed out that 38 secured lenders of the group have already approved the sale of the said spectrum.

"The proceeds thereof will be used for making payments to Ericsson India Private Limited and to RITL Minority Investors, as per settlement terms," it said.

The company, yesterday, said it had learnt that unsecured creditor Ericsson India had filed a contempt petition on October 1, in Supreme Court in relation to the settlement amount of Rs 550 crore to be paid by RCom.

RCom had also stated that it filed an application on September 28 in the apex court seeking 60 more days for making payment to the Swedish telecom equipment maker.

That matter is slated to be heard on October 4, it pointed out.

"The extension has been sought purely due to the fact that, as approved by 38 secured lenders, and as per RCOM's undertaking, Ericsson is to be paid from the sales proceeds of spectrum being traded by RCom, and such sale could not be completed as yet owing to factors beyond the control of RCOM," RCom has stated in the filing on Tuesday.

The company was, at that time, awaiting the copy of the order passed by TDSAT.

Last year, Reliance Communications (RCom) signed a pact with Reliance Jio for sale of wireless spectrum, tower, fibre and media convergence nodes assets - the proceeds of which were to be used to pare debt.

From that deal, RCom has thus far announced the completion of the sale of optical fibre assets worth Rs 3,000 crore and sale of its media convergence nodes worth Rs 2,000 crore to Mukesh Ambani-backed Reliance Jio Infocomm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ericsson row RCom Reliance Communications Anil Ambani Mukesh Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices