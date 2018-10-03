Home Business

More Jet Airways employees hit by salary default

The Naresh Goyal-controlled airline is struggling to mop up funds to meet its payment obligations, including salaries to its over 16,000-strong workforce.

Published: 03rd October 2018 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways aircrafts (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: After delaying salary to its pilots and engineers along with senior management, Jet Airways has now defaulted on the payment of September salary to other categories of employees as well, an airline source said Wednesday.

The Mumbai-based full-service airline, partially owned by UAE national carrier Etihad Airways, has been facing financial problems for quite some now.

The Naresh Goyal-controlled airline is struggling to mop up funds to meet its payment obligations, including salaries to its over 16,000-strong workforce.

"We generally get our salary on the 1st of (every) month. Last month, the airline had paid to all employees except senior management, pilots and engineers on time. But this time (September), they have failed to pay even to other categories of employees such as manager and above levels," the source said.

The source said the employees in A1-A5, O1 and O2 grade, or whose salaries are up to Rs 75,000 per month, were paid on October 1, while the rest of the staffers in the M1, M2, E1 and above grades have not been paid yet.

A query sent to Jet Airways on the issue did not elicit a written response.

On September 6, the full service airline informed senior employees that their salaries would be paid in two instalments till November.

The salaries for August was to be paid in two instalments 50 per cent by September 11 and the remaining by September 26.

Though the private carrier paid the first tranche on time, it could disburse only 50 per cent amount of the second instalment on the designated date and deferred the payment of rest 50 per cent to October 9.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jet airways Jet airways employee salaries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur