Home Business

Sensex falls over 200 points, Nifty slips below 11,000

Sensex fell after the rupee dropped to a new low amid sustained foreign fund outflows and surging crude oil prices.

Published: 03rd October 2018 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

File Image of BSE Sensex. (File | Reuters )

By PTI

MUMBAI: The BSE Sensex fell over 200 points and the NSE Nifty dropped below the 11,000-level in early trade Wednesday after the rupee dropped to a new low amid sustained foreign fund outflows and surging crude oil prices.

The BSE 30-share barometer fell 231. 08 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 36,295.06 after hitting a low of 36,325.15.

The gauge had gained 299 points Monday after the RBI announced measures to shore up liquidity.

Investors were also cautious ahead of the three-day RBI policy review scheduled to begin Wednesday.

Sectoral indices led by PSU, metal, infrastructure, power, oil and gas, auto, capital goods, realty and consumer durables stocks were trading in the negative terrain, falling by up to 1.43 per cent.

The NSE Nifty fell 93.55 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 10,914.75.

Top laggards include Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paint, TCS, Coal India, HDFC Bank, SBI and IndusInd Bank, falling up to 2.18 per cent.

However, Yes Bank continued its recovery for the second straight day and rose 7 per cent.

ONGC, Infosys, Hero MotoCorp, ITC and Sun Pharma were also trading in the green on bargain buying.

Foreign funds sold shares worth a net of Rs 1,842 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,805 crore Monday, provisional data showed.

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil near USD 85 a barrel, the rupee weakening by 43 paise to hit an all-time low of 73.34 against the dollar, and a mixed trend in other Asian markets also influenced trading sentiment here.

Japan's Nikkei fell 0.40 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.56 per cent in early deals.

Chinese markets were closed for a public holiday.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at record high by rising 0.46 per cent Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sensex Nifty NSE BSE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur