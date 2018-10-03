Home Business

Three IL&FS entities trade higher post induction of new Board

Shares of three listed IL&FS group entities traded higher on Wednesday, buoyed by the government’s move inducting a new Board at the parent entity.

Published: 03rd October 2018 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

IL&FS

IL&FS (Reuters)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shares of three listed IL&FS group entities traded higher on Wednesday, buoyed by the government’s move inducting a new Board at the parent entity.

Shares of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd (ITNL), IL&FS Engineering and Construction Co Ltd (IECC) and IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd (IIML) surged higher between 10 and 20 per cent on BSE.

While ITNL closed at 32.20 per cent up from its previous close, IECC and IIML ended the day with 20 and 10 per cent gains respectively.

Prior to this week, ITNL was down 68 per cent till date in 2018, while IECC fell 71 per cent and IIML erased 73 per cent of the year’s gains.

On Monday, the government suspended the Board of the troubled infrastructure major in order to restore credibility and protect the country’s financial system and markets from a potential collapse. It inducted six new directors, who took charge on Wednesday. Most of the IL&FS directors have common presence in Boards of the group’s subsidiaries and consequently, ITNL said two of its directors from the parent entity, namely Hari Sankaran and Arun Saha, have stepped down from its Board. Both these directors also ceased to be Board members at unlisted entity IL&FS Financial Services Ltd.

Meanwhile, the government said it was fully committed to ensure the needed liquidity for IL&FS to ensure there won’t be further defaults. The new Board will have to submit a rescue and revival plan to NCLT by October 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IL&FS IL&FS Financial Services

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices