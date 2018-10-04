Auto, banking stocks plummet

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Nervous markets got pounded again on Wednesday and the upswing seen on the last trading session proved to be an aberration.

Rupee hitting another low and Brent crude hovering around $85 a barrel weighed heavily on the equity markets as well, even as expectations build up on RBI’s monetary policy this week. BSE Sensex fell by 1.51 per cent to 35,975 and NSE Nifty by 1.36 per cent to 10,858.

“Our commodity strategists recently revised up their oil forecasts and now expect Brent to average $80/bbl in 2019. More importantly, the peak in Brent is now expected to be around $95/bbl sometime in Q2 2019. This should cause significant worry within the Monetary Policy Committee,” said a report of Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Oil prices and their impact on auto sales numbers on Wednesday hurt auto stocks. Shares of M&M were down 6.56 per cent; that of Eicher Motors by 6.57 per cent; TVS Motor by 2.59 per cent and Maruti Suzuki by 2.88 per cent. Another sector that was hit badly was banking – Kotak Mahindra stocks were down 2 per cent and Axis Bank’s 4 per cent.

Dinesh Engineers IPO became a casualty of the bad markets with issue being pulled out on the last day of subscription. The issue, planned to raise around Rs 185 crore opened on September 28, was subscribed a mere 8 per cent on the closing day. PSU defence firm GRSE just managed to get subscribed.

RBI relaxes ECB norms for OMCs

Mumbai: State-owned oil refining and marketing firms have been allowed to raise up to $10 billion from overseas market as RBI eased OMCs External Commercial Borrowing regulations. It also brought down the minimum average maturity period for such borrowings to three years. The period would be 3-5 years for ECB borrowings under automatic route. It has also relaxed the $750 million of individual limit and mandatory hedging requirements.