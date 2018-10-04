Home Business

Centre asks Puducherry to buy local rice for PDS; to scrap DBT

The union territory requires 45,000 tonne of single boiled rice to meet the demand of its ration card holders.

Published: 04th October 2018 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The DBT of food subsidy in Puducherry will be disbanded soon as the Centre Thursday asked Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to make foolproof arrangements for local buying of single boiled rice for PDS.

This was communicated by Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in a meeting here.

The Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for subsidised foodgrain in Puducherry, Chandigarh and Daman and Diu was rolled out in 2015.

But Puducherry faced certain problems after two-and-half years of implementation.

In April, the Centre gave 'in-principle' nod to Puducherry to go back to the earlier system of procurement and distribution and asked it to make arrangements as the state-run FCI does not procure or make single boiled rice.

"There was drought for last last two years. People in our state eat single boiled rice. In the meeting, I asked the union food minister to help in this regard," Narayanasamy told reporters after the meeting.

The union territory requires 45,000 tonne of single boiled rice to meet the demand of its ration card holders. The early system of distribution (PDS) will be implemented from next month, he added.

As per a senior food ministry official, the chief minister informed in the meeting that the UT will procure single boiled rice locally.

"Once the physical distribution begins, the DBT will be disbanded," the official said.

The chief minister has been asked to submit a proposal giving details of foolproof arrangements of local procurement and tagging of beneficiaries to the PDS shops, he said.

It be may noted that Puducherry has no ration shops and no tagging of beneficiaries since implementation of DBT in the UT.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Puducherry rice PDS Ram Vilas Paswan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices