CESC contemplating e-charging stations network in Kolkata

The project is at a very nascent stage and the company is internally discussing its viability.

Published: 04th October 2018

By PTI

KOLKATA: Power utility CESC Ltd is mulling a business model on e-charging stations network, amid an increased thrust by the central government on electric transportation to control emissions.

The project is at a very nascent stage and the company is internally discussing its viability.

"We are evaluating a business model for e-charging stations network in our distribution area," Managing Director (Distribution) Debasish Banerjee said on Thursday, on the sidelines of a Bengal Chamber of Commerce & Industry event here.

If found viable, then a project of about 150 e-charging stations could be executed in a license area of 567 km of CESC, covering Kolkata and part of Howrah districts.

The Ministry of Power had written to power utilities to consider setting up electric vehicle charging infrastructure in states, Chairman of The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) Ajay Mathur said.

"Many issues need to be evaluated like the commercial viability, ensuring power round-the-clock, demand and feasibility in finding suitable locations for such recharging stations," Banerjee said.

Moreover, there is also no clarity as yet on the regulatory front, he said.

Mathur said the economic viability of electric transport was proven by the price discovery in a recent tender floated by the Centre for running buses on a lease model.

"Out of the 11 states who were offered electric buses under FAME-1, five opted for the service model, with an operating cost of less than Rs 60 per km.

This is the price paid by state transport departments to operators for CNG-operated buses," Mathur said. Under the FAME-1 scheme, the Department of Heavy Industries had selected 11 cities for subsidy to procure electric vehicles on a pilot basis.

