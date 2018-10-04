Eureka Forbes partners Bissell, eyes premium market for cleaning solutions

Home Business

The company has introduced four new products, which are based from the insight of the consumer work done by Eureka Forbes in India.

Shapoorji Pallonji Group firm Eureka Forbes. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shapoorji Pallonji Group firm Eureka Forbes has partnered with US-based home cleaning solutions and floor care company Bissell to strengthen its foothold in the premium cleaning category.

As part of the partnership, Eureka Forbes has introduced a new line of premium, multi-functional and hybrid cleaning solutions in the domestic market ranging between Rs 8,000 and Rs 20,000, targeting millennials and double-income houses.

"Our goal is to recreate the cleaning market in India with a new line of product. Now we would focus on full comprehensive cleaning solutions for home," Eureka Forbes MD and CEO Marzin R Shroff told PTI.

It has plans to add more models taking the count to seven. On the present market size of vacuum cleaners, Shroff said, "The size of the market is very small and we own the market as we have 90 per cent of it.

" Eureka Forbes, which was earlier known for its direct selling approach, would look at 'different models for different channels' strategy for its multi-functional vacuum cleaners by engaging all retail format including online as well as brick and mortar setups.

At present, it has around 13,000 retail outlets. Eureka Forbes, would import the entire lineup from Bissell's global manufacturing facilities from China and other countries.

Bissell, a Michigan, US based company is a leading player in the vacuum cleaner and floor care product in North America.

