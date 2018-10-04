Petrol, diesel cheaper by Rs 2.50 across India, by Rs 5 in BJP-ruled states

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday announced a Rs 2.50 per litre cut in petrol and diesel prices - comprising an excise duty reduction of Rs 1.50 per litre and a Re 1 reduction at the oil companies' end.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who made the announcement, pegged the excise duty cut impact at Rs 10,500 crore.

He also asked state governments to follow suit and cut taxes by a similar amount.

Maharashtra, Gujarat and the other BJP ruled states were quick to hear him. The total price cut in these states is now Rs 5 per litre.

However, South Indian states such as Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh say they can't cut their fuel taxes anytime soon.

All the cuts will be effective from midnight, as clarified by Dr. Hasmukh Adhia, finance secretary.

The excise cut on petrol diesel announced by FM today will become effective from midnight of today. We urge States also to announce their cut in VAT with effect from 12 midnight today, if possible, so that the consumers get full benefit of reduction immediately. — Dr Hasmukh Adhia (@adhia03) October 4, 2018

The reduction follows petrol and diesel prices soaring to new highs.

In Delhi, where the fuel prices are the lowest among all metros and most state capitals, petrol was being sold at Rs 84 per litre and diesel at Rs 75.45 on Thursday morning.

Jaitley said the move followed Brent crude oil touching four-year high of USD 86 a barrel Wednesday and interest rates in US reaching seven-year high.

Inflation in India, however, is still moderate at less than 4 per cent and higher direct tax collections give comfort with regard to fiscal deficit, he said adding domestic macroeconomic indicators are strong and stable, except for current account deficit (CAD).

(With inputs from PTI)