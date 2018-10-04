Home Business

Regulators say banks near full compliance with post-crisis capital rules

A decade since Lehman Brothers bank collapsed, the world's top lenders largely meet tougher capital requirements aimed at averting a repeat of the ensuing market's meltdown.

Published: 04th October 2018 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

indian_rupee

A cashier checks rupee notes inside a room at a fuel station in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | Reuters)

LONDON: A decade since Lehman Brothers bank collapsed, the world's top lenders largely meet tougher capital requirements aimed at averting a repeat of the ensuing market's meltdown, regulators said on Thursday.

The Basel Committee of regulators said that as of December 2017, the world's 111 biggest cross-border or "Group 1" banks would have had a collective capital shortfall of just 25.8 billion euros ($29.8 billion), had all Basel's rules been in force, a fraction of their earnings.

The overall core equity capital ratio, which measures capital to risk-weighted assets, would have risen to 12.9 percent from 12.5 percent in June 2017, roughly triple pre-crisis levels.

Basel has published regular updates on compliance with its tougher capital rules introduced in the aftermath of the crisis, but the latest assumes that a final batch of requirements agreed only last December are also in force.

The minimum versions of these additional rules won't become mandatory until January 2022, but Thursday's figures show banks are largely compliant years ahead of the deadline as markets pile pressure on lenders to demonstrate their financial resilience.

Banks had lobbied hard to water down the additions, warning that hefty increases in capital requirements would make it harder for them to lend to businesses.

But Basel said on Thursday there was no significant increase in minimum capital requirements due to the final rules added last December. The capital shortfall does not reflect any additional capital requirements that national regulators impose.

OP RISK ROCKETS

Most of a bank's core capital buffer covers the risk of loans defaulting, but such "credit" risk has fallen significantly and now represents 65.2 percent of buffers, Basel said.

The amount of capital set aside to cover operational risks such as fines for misconduct, fraud, cyber attacks, poor internal controls and unauthorised trading, has risen sharply. It has increased from 7.8 percent at the end of June 2011 to 16.4 percent currently, Basel said.

Since the financial crisis, banks have been fined billions of dollars for trying to rig interest rate benchmarks such as Libor, and currency markets.

Apart from capital, major banks must also issue a special debt known as TLAC that can be converted to capital if a crisis burns through their core capital buffer. This aims to avoid a repeat of taxpayers having to bail out lenders.

When the minimum requirements for TLAC due in 2022 are applied, eight of the world's 30 top banks have a combined shortfall of 82 billion euros, down from 109 billion at the end of June 2017, Basel said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices