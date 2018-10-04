Home Business

Rescue mission: Finding lenders, buyers immediate task for IL&FS Board

Published: 04th October 2018 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

The Uday Kotak-led Board will also pursue monetisation of non-core assets, including immovable assets. But finding suitors, who would like to hard-bargain, isn’t going to be easy. | Reuters

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The newly inducted IL&FS Board, which is likely to huddle Thursday, will have a bone-rattling puzzle to solve: Finding lenders and buyers.

The cash-starved infrastructure major has been on the lookout for a Rs 3,500-crore lifeboat, but in vain.

This, despite counting marquee lenders like SBI, HDFC and Central Bank of India as the company’s key shareholders, who collectively own over 25 per cent stake in the holding entity.“The company needs an immediate line of credit, but creditors were unwilling to lend. The new Board will have to first raise capital to avoid further defaults,” said R C Bhargava, former independent director, IL&FS. The new Board instills confidence among creditors and given the government backing, raising emergency capital won’t be that onerous, he explained.

But not all are buying this view. “The fact remains that the company isn’t generating enough revenue to service existing debt. Banks or financial institutions are unlikely to come forward, considering the risks,” reasoned R Vaidyanathan, former professor of finance, IIM-Bengaluru. Vaidyanathan added that the plausible option was to persuade existing lenders for cash, besides seeking rollover of long-term loans.
Last week, SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar reaffirmed that the bank would consider offering credit, provided IL&FS presents a ‘concrete plan.’ Besides the parent entity, Boards of large subsidiaries like IL&FS Financial Services too have approved proposals to raise paid-up capital as borrowing from the market proved difficult.

The Uday Kotak-led Board will also pursue monetisation of non-core assets, including immovable assets. But finding suitors, who would like to hard-bargain, isn’t going to be easy. “These assets have been on the block for some time and some of them have identified buyers. Decision-making will now be swift, but buyers would want to re-negotiate, which in turn could delay revenue realisation,” explained Vaidyanathan. The company’s previous Board had plans to raise over Rs 20,000 crore selling more than 16 assets.

Lastly, the Board has a challenging task of assessing the true picture of assets and liabilities. Sources said an external entity will be hired to determine if there was any mismanagement and mismatch of income and expenses. The government noted that IL&FS’ consolidated financial statements appears to have exaggerated the value of their non-current assets by showing intangible assets worth over Rs 20,000 crore.

Crux of the matter

■ IL&FS needs immediate line of credit, but creditors are unwilling to lend
■ The new Board will have to first raise capital to avoid further defaults
■ The company is not generating enough revenue to service existing debt

