Sensex, Nifty slump over 2 per cent, energy stocks top losers

By Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian shares plunged over 2 per cent on Thursday, dragged by energy stocks such as Reliance Industries and oil marketers, while the rupee hit an all-time low.

Oil marketing companies slumped after the government cut petrol and diesel prices by 2.5 rupees per litre and said these companies will absorb 1 rupee per litre.

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Indian Oil Corp declined 13.5 per cent, 12.4 per cent and 11.4 per cent, respectively.

Reliance Industries accounted for more than half of the NSE index's decline, closing 6.87 per cent lower.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 2.24 per cent at 35,169.16, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 2.39 per cent lower at 10,599.25, in its biggest percentage fall since Nov. 11, 2016.