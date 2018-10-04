Home Business

Sensex plummets over 800 points on sinking rupee, weak global cues

All sectoral indices were trading in the red, with IT, auto, pharma, banking and realty stocks witnessing most losses.

Published: 04th October 2018 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

BSE Sensex | Reuters

NSE Nifty index fell 213.15 points, or 1.96 per cent, to 10,645.10. (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The BSE benchmark Sensex plummeted over 800 points in afternoon session Thursday as rupee sank to another low amid boiling crude prices, weak global cues.

The rupee plunged to a new low of 73.81 against the dollar, while the international benchmark Brent crude breached the US 86 per barrel level, nearing its four-year high.

The BSE 30-share barometer pared some losses and was trading at 616.15 points, or 1.71 per cent, lower at 35,359.48 at 1245 hrs.

The gauge had lost nearly 550 points in the previous session Wednesday.

The NSE Nifty index too fell 213.15 points, or 1.96 per cent, to 10,645.10. Volatility index India VIX also surged 6 per cent.

All sectoral indices were trading in the red, with IT, auto, pharma, banking and realty stocks witnessing most losses.

Top laggards include Reliance Industries, Hero MotoCorp, TCS, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, Asian Paints, HDFC and Bajaj Auto, falling up to 6 per cent.

While, Yes Bank was the top gainer, rising up to 2.18 per cent.

According to analysts, the equity benchmark indices have fallen nearly 10 per cent from peak levels attained in August, led by weak domestic sentiments, global uncertainties, depreciating rupee and strengthening crude oil prices.

With rupee and crude oil showing no signs of stability, weakness is likely to continue in the coming sessions, they said.

Brokers said volatility was seen in most Asian markets as high US yield and good economic data led to fear that investors would move to the US, dampened trading sentiments here.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan were trading sharply lower by falling up to 2 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, ended 0.20 per cent higher Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SENSEX BSE NSE Rupee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices