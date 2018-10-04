Home Business

Sensex tanks over 500 points on weak global cues, sinking rupee

The BSE 30-share barometer tumbled 527.94 points, or 1.39 per cent, to 35,447.69 in early trade with most of the sectoral indices trading in the negative zone.

Published: 04th October 2018 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex

File Image of BSE Sensex. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The BSE benchmark Sensex cracked over 500 points in early session Thursday as rupee hit another low amid weak global cues and fears of widening current account of the deficit.

The international benchmark Brent crude breached the US 86 per barrel level, nearing its four-year high.

The BSE 30-share barometer tumbled 527.94 points, or 1.39 per cent, to 35,447.69 in early trade with most of the sectoral indices trading in the negative zone.

The laggards include Reliance Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, Infosys, Coal India, SBI, HDFC Bank, M&M, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Axis Bank, NTPC, and PowerGrid, falling up to 4.75 per cent.

The gauge had lost nearly 550 points in the previous session Wednesday.

The NSE Nifty index too fell 164.60 points, or 1.53 per cent, to 10,693.65.

Brokers said weakness was seen in most Asian markets as high US yield and good economic data led to fear that investors would move to the US, dampened trading sentiments here.

The rupee's plunge to a new record low of 73.77 against the dollar by falling 44 paise in early trade, too, weighed on investor mood.

Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu will hold an inter-ministerial meeting later in the day to discuss trade deficit and its impact on rupee as well as ways to boost exports, an official told PTI.

Representatives from the department of economic affairs, coal ministry, steel ministry, oil ministry and department of pharmaceuticals are expected to attend the meeting.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 1,550 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases to the tune of Rs 1,402 crore Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, Japan, Singapore and Taiwan were trading sharply lower by falling over 1 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, ended 0.20 per cent higher Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices