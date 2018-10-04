Home Business

Tata Consultancy Services employee fired for sending rape threats to woman on social media

According to sources, TCS started an investigation in the matter after screenshots of abusive messages went viral.

Published: 04th October 2018 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Tata-File Image

Image used for representational purpose for Tata.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has sacked an employee who was allegedly sending rape and death threats to women on social media platforms.

According to sources, TCS started an investigation in the matter after screenshots of abusive messages went viral.

They added that the employee had admitted to having sent the threatening messages."At TCS we have zero tolerance towards any act which goes against our core values.

The employee has been relieved with immediate effect," TCS said in an emailed response.

It did not offer any details on the matter. The messages that went viral did not reveal the identity of the woman. The sacked employee also seems to have deleted his social media account.

The sources added that the company is unlikely to take legal recourse against the sacked employee, as the messages were sent in the personal capacity by the accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tata Consultancy Services TCS employee fired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices