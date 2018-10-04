Home Business

Tata Sky, Sony Pictures open to negotiations on pricing deal

SPN's three-year contract with Tata Sky had expired on July 31, and the two since then have been negotiating on a new pricing deal.

Published: 04th October 2018 01:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 01:01 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image for TATA (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Two days after Tata Sky removed 32 channels of Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) and three of TV Today Network on pricing issues, the direct-to-home (DTH) operator and the broadcaster have said they are open to negotiations to offer customers the channels.

SPN's three-year contract with Tata Sky had expired on July 31, and the two since then have been negotiating on a new pricing deal.

SPN president - distribution Rajesh Kaul said after the contract got over on July 31, Tata Sky had asked for an extension, so that the negotiations on the deal could come through.

However, he claimed that Tata Sky has gone ahead and switched off SPN's 22 channels unilaterally, without even discussing with the company.

"In that sense, talks have failed, that is why they have switched off (our channels)," Kaul told PTI.

"We are completely open to that (negotiations). This is our business so we are open to any kind of dialogue, any kind of discussion which can lead to a settlement," he added.

Tata Sky chief executive officer and managing director Harit Nagpal also told PTI, "We hope to positively close negotiations and get all our subscribers their desired channels as soon as possible."

"The commercial negotiations with the broadcasters broke down as what they were seeking would have forced us to hike our prices," said Nagpal.

However, Kaul said, the biggest bone of contention is that in the last two to three years, Tata Sky has increased its subscriber base from 10 million to 16 million today and SPN has increased its bouquet of channels from 14 to 32.

"We are asking for an increase because of these two factors," he added.

The DTH players or multi-system operators pay the broadcasters on the number of subscribers they have and as per regulator Trai, the broadcasters cannot increase their rates.

Nagpal said despite Sony losing marquee properties like the IPL and Kapil Sharma show, it was expecting a much higher increase compared to what Tata Sky was willing to offer, in line with the channels' viewership ratings.

"About three weeks ago, during the negotiations, Sony published a disconnection notice applicable from September 30 midnight," he said.

According to Kaul, the notice was published in accordance with Trai guidelines.

He further said that the current impasse is likely to have an impact on the company's viewership and revenues.

Tata Sky said it has retained the channels with good viewership numbers, at a la carte rates and are paying a huge premium (almost three times) to Sony as per their rate card versus contracted rates, in the interest of its subscribers.

The DTH player has retained 10 channels including Set, Sony Sab, Set HD, and Aaj Tak.

Kaul, however, claimed that Tata Sky had signed a RIO (reference inter-connect offer) for the 10 channels and it could have done the same for the other 22 channels as well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tata Sky Sony Pictures

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices