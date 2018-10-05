Home Business

Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura join other BJP-ruled states to cut fuel prices

The state governments will bear the impact of the cut of Rs 2.5 per litre from the state Value Added Tax (VAT).

Published: 05th October 2018

Fuel price hike

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ITANAGAR/AGARTALA: Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura joined other BJP-ruled states in the country Thursday to reduce petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.5 per litre after the Centre's decision to pare prices by a similar margin.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to cut fuel price with effect from Thursday midnight, an official statement said adding the consumers will get the benefit of a total relief of Rs 5 per litre.

It said the step is being taken in order to ease the difficulties of the common people and also to reduce the inflationary trend despite loss in revenue.

The Centre's decision to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 1.50 per litre was announced by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who said oil firms would absorb Re 1 a litre of the prices.

He asked the state governments to match the move with a similar reduction in sales tax or VAT.

Announcing the cut in fuel price in Tripura, Sanjoy Mishra, the media advisor to Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, said it was being done to "honour the central government's decision to provide respite to the common man".

The petrol price in Agartala today was Rs 82.35 per litre.

The revised rates would make Rs 77.35 per litre.

