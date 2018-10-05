International Advertising Association elects Srinivisan Swamy as chairman

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian advertising veteran Srinivasan Swamy has been appointed as Chairman and World President of International Advertising Association’s (IAA) for two years.

Swamy, who is the first Indian to achieve this honour in the IAA’s 80-year history, took over the reins from legendary advertising professional Felix Tataru.

Under Swamy’s leadership, India will play host to the celebrated and much anticipated 44th edition of the ‘IAA World Congress’, which is scheduled to be held in Cochin next year. Mukesh Ambani will be the Chairman of the 44th IAA World Congress.

“In my role, I aim to ensure we walk-the-talk and steer it in the right direction for the industry and its consumers’ greater good,” Swamy said.“Being the first Indian to be bestowed this honour is not just a personal milestone, but a symbol of the increasing ascendance of India as a leader and a significant player in world of advertising and media fora,” he said.

Swamy’s journey with International Advertising Association started several years ago when he took over as the India chapter president.