Home Business

Mercedes drives in new AMG G 63 at Rs 2.19 crore

The model comes powered by a 4-litre V8 biturbo diesel engine that generates 585 hp of power. It can attain 100 km/h from standstill in 4.5 seconds and achieve a top speed of 220 km/h.

Published: 05th October 2018 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen before the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

By PTI

NEW DELHI: German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz Friday launched a new version of its premium SUV AMG G 63 priced at Rs 2.19 crore (ex-showroom).

The model comes powered by a 4-litre V8 biturbo diesel engine that generates 585 hp of power. It can attain 100 km/h from standstill in 4.5 seconds and achieve a top speed of 220 km/h.

"The extreme rock-climbing abilities combined with sports car performance, class leading styling and a high-tech cabin makes the new Mercedes-AMG G 63 yet another legend in the making," Mercedes-Benz India Vice President, Sales and Marketing Michael Jopp told reporters here.

The company continues its product offensive and the new AMG G 63 is the tenth product it has launched for the Indian market in 2018, he added.

"We have an exciting line-up for the upcoming festive season and our product innovations will continue in the coming months," Jopp said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mercedes AMG G 63 Mercedes SUV

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices