Home Business

Jet Airways assures pilots of paying August salary dues by October 9 

The assurance came following a meeting between the Jet Airways management and its domestic pilots' union, National Aviator's Guild, at the airline's headquarter here.

Published: 06th October 2018 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 01:08 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Jet Airways aircraft used for representation. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Jet Airways, which has partially paid August salaries to its pilots and engineers along with senior management, has assured the pilots of paying the balance amount by October 9, an airline source said Friday.

The assurance came following a meeting between the Jet Airways management and its domestic pilots' union, National Aviator's Guild, at the airline's headquarter here.

The two sides also decided to meet again next week to discuss the salary and other issues, the source said.

"Management has committed that 25 per cent balance amount of August salary will be paid on Tuesday," the source privy to the meeting told PTI.

On September 6, the airline had informed that its senior management, pilots and engineers will receive their salaries in two instalments till November.

The August salary was to be paid in two instalments - half by September 11 and the other half by September 26.

Though the airline paid the first tranche on time, it could make only partial payment of the second instalment on the designated date and deferred the rest of the payment to October 9.

At the meeting, Jet Airways chief executive officer Vinay Dube, chief people officer Rahul Taneja, executive vice-president for flight operations Nikhil Vaid, vice-president for flight operations Floyd Gracious and senior commander Raj Kalra represented the management, a source said.

The Guild was represented by its president Karan Chopra, general secretary for Delhi Tej Sood, joint general secretary for Delhi Rajnesh Gehani and member from Mumbai base Sam Veghese.

The source also said that the next meeting is scheduled for October 9, adding, "No other issues were discussed today due paucity of time.

" The Naresh Goyal-controlled airline, in which Etihad Airways holds 24 per cent stake, has been going through financial turbulence for quite some time now, with two back-to-back quarterly losses driven by skyrocketing jet fuel price, nosediving rupee and inability to raise fares amid cut-throat competition, particularly in domestic market.

The airline is also struggling to raise the required capital to meet its various payment obligations, including salaries to over 16,000 employees.

The airline had Thursday received about Rs 258 crore from sale of advance tickets to its loyalty programme Jet Privilege.

"Etihad Airways confirms it proposed a financial restructuring and support plan for Jet Airways that was approved by its majority shareholder.

This plan includes a USD 35 million cash pre-purchase payment to Jet Airways by Jet Privilege, which is majority owned by Etihad Airways," the gulf carrier said in a statement to PTI Friday.

JPPL is 50.1 per cent owned by Etihad Airways, while the rest 49.9 per cent is with Jet Airways.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jet Airways Salary National Aviator's Guild

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices