Markets vote with their feet as RBI refuses to raise key policy rates

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday concluded that India needs no divine monetary policy intervention now.

Published: 06th October 2018

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India on Friday concluded that India needs no divine monetary policy intervention now. So, benchmark repo rate is kept same at 6.5 per cent, which should help the economy grow just fine and keep inflation under check.

Expectations of a 25 bps rate hike were high, but RBI Governor Urjit Patel clarified no such thing would happen.

“We aren’t bound to increase rates every time,” he reasoned. Just so you know, ‘rate cuts are off the table’, implying that home and auto loan EMIs will spike in the near future.

Markets voted with their feet, with the Sensex crashing nearly 800 points. The rupee stooped as low as 74.22 against the dollar as Patel refused to lord over the exchange rate, and instead hoped market forces would  determine its future.

Economists thought RBI was heading for a policy mistake by not hiking rates, like Indonesia, where weakening currency forced regulators to push up the policy pedal.But Patel being Patel drove home the point that India isn’t Indonesia and he wouldn’t allow the currency rout to dictate policy.

That said, global crude prices are wreaking havoc and external imbalances are deep, so RBI’s six-member Monetary Policy Committee changed its stance from neutral to ‘calibrated tightening’, which is to say rates will be raised in future.

Since August, the rupee fell 7 per cent and Brent crude rose 15 per cent. If the trend continues, it could feed into inflation, which MPC noted as upside risks.

