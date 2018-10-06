Home Business

Mobile phone firms slash prices up to 62 per cent on Flipkart for festive season

The BBD sale is starting from mid-night of October 10 but sale of smartphones will begin next day.

Published: 06th October 2018 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Flipkart

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mobile phone companies have announced to slash their handset prices by up to 62 per cent for upcoming four day sale at e-commerce portal Flipkart starting October 11.

Mobile handset major Samsung has announced Rs 20,000 discount on its newly launched smartphone Galaxy S8 which currently sells at Rs 49,000 a unit.

"Samsung's flagship Galaxy S8 (64GB) will be available at a price of Rs 29,990 after a flat discount of Rs 20,000," Samsung said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Innovations for festive sales help build capabilities for future: Flipkart 

Panasonic will sell its 4G smartphone P91 at discount of 62 per cent for Rs 2,990 during the Big Billion Day (BBD) sale period.

This smartphone is already available for Rs 3,999 at Flipkart's rival portal Amazon.

Huawei's Honor brand has slashed prices of its 4G smartphones in the range of Rs 500-Rs 8,000 for BBD sale.

It will offer high-end Honor 10 smartphone by Rs 8,000 to Rs 24,999 a unit for BBD sale.

Asus has will sell its newly launched 4G smartphones with discount in the range of Rs 1000-2000 a unit.

In the budget smartphone segment, priced below Rs 10,000 a unit, Oppo's sub-brand RealMe, Transsion's Infinix, Opp A71 will sell their handsets with discount in the range of Rs 2,000-Rs 4000 a unit on select models.

Flipkart claims to have witnessed 100 per cent growth in sale of budget smartphones from its platform between festive season sale it held a year ago till date.

"Budget smartphone is one of our the fastest growing segments. In the run up to the festive season, we have witnessed a 100% growth, over the same period last year. This speaks for the growing appetite consumers have for technologically advanced products at affordable prices," Ayyappan Rajagopal, Senior Director-Mobiles, Flipkart said on Friday.

Rajagopal has earlier claimed that the company has close to 65 per cent share in smartphones segment sold online expect this share to settle in the range of 70-75 per cent by after the festive season sale is over.

The BBD sale is starting from mid-night of October 10 but sale of smartphones will begin next day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
flipkart mobile phone discounts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices