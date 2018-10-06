Home Business

Nissan ropes in Aamir Khan as brand ambassador for Datsun in India 

The company said its #ExperienceChange is a multi-media campaign that will go live on all the key platforms - digital, print, radio, TV, OOH, dealerships and city activations this festive season.

Published: 06th October 2018 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 01:20 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (File | IANS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Japanese auto major Nissan Friday announced Bollywood star Aamir Khan as brand ambassador for its Datsun brand in India.

Khan will be "seen in Datsun India's new brand campaign #ExperienceChange," it said.

Commenting on the development, Nissan India Operations President Thomas Kuehl said, Khan "advocates the bold and fearless attitude of the new generation who strive for excellence and embodies the spirit of Datsun".

The campaign will showcase the new GO and GO+ along with Datsun's highest selling model redi-GO, it added.

The campaign will showcase the new GO and GO+ along with Datsun's highest selling model redi-GO, it added.

Nissan Aamir Khan Datsun

Comments

