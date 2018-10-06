Home Business

PNB Housing Finance raises USD 200 million via ECB

This year, the Reserve Bank of India has allowed housing finance companies to borrow through ECB up to USD 750 million annually under the automatic route, the company said in a statement.

Published: 06th October 2018 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

PNB Housing Finance Ltd. in Mumbai. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NW DELHI: Mortgage lender PNB Housing Finance Saturday said it has raised USD 200 million (about Rs 1,470 crore) through External Commercial Borrowing (ECB), its first under the automatic route of the RBI.

This year, the Reserve Bank of India has allowed housing finance companies to borrow through ECB up to USD 750 million annually under the automatic route, the company said in a statement.

The funds will be used for normal business operations.

"This will not only enhance our liquidity profile but also further enhance our ALM position as the facility is for 5 years.

The fully hedged landed cost of this facility is lower than onshore pricing of similar tenure loan," it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PNB Housing Finance External Commercial Borrowing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices