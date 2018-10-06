Home Business

Policy rates status quo rattles stock markets

A status quo on interest rates in the normal course would have brought cheer to equities market, but not on Friday, when the markets were already on the edge.

Published: 06th October 2018 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

File Image of BSE Sensex. (File | Reuters )

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A status quo on interest rates in the normal course would have brought cheer to equities market, but not on Friday, when the markets were already on the edge. Share prices plunged deeper soon after the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy announcement.

“The fall in equity markets has more to do with the fall in rupee. The market was expecting a rate hike that will help the currency stabilise. However, the RBI kept rates unchanged, seeing that inflation was not in a very bad zone. This was not received well by the market,” said Naveen Kulkarni, Head Research, Reliance Securities.

It was the largest single day fall for NSE Nifty since August 2015 – it fell 614 points to close on Friday at 10,316. BSE Sensex closed at 34,377 and witnessed a whopping Rs 9 lakh crore loss in market capitalisation in a matter of few trading sessions. All the sectoral indices except for BSE IT, consumer durables and BSE Teck were losers and the mayhem was across large caps, mid caps and small caps without distinction.

One of the disturbing fallout of a continuous crash like this is traders on the derivatives, futures and options segment have to bring in more margin money, and they are forced to sell even good stocks.
Traders are concerned about the lack of fresh inflows into the market. Foreign institutional investors continued to be sellers, and on Friday, while they were net sellers, domestic institutions were the net buyers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi
Why did Mahatma Gandhi never receive the Nobel Peace Prize?
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices