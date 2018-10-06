Policy rates status quo rattles stock markets

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A status quo on interest rates in the normal course would have brought cheer to equities market, but not on Friday, when the markets were already on the edge. Share prices plunged deeper soon after the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy announcement.

“The fall in equity markets has more to do with the fall in rupee. The market was expecting a rate hike that will help the currency stabilise. However, the RBI kept rates unchanged, seeing that inflation was not in a very bad zone. This was not received well by the market,” said Naveen Kulkarni, Head Research, Reliance Securities.

It was the largest single day fall for NSE Nifty since August 2015 – it fell 614 points to close on Friday at 10,316. BSE Sensex closed at 34,377 and witnessed a whopping Rs 9 lakh crore loss in market capitalisation in a matter of few trading sessions. All the sectoral indices except for BSE IT, consumer durables and BSE Teck were losers and the mayhem was across large caps, mid caps and small caps without distinction.

One of the disturbing fallout of a continuous crash like this is traders on the derivatives, futures and options segment have to bring in more margin money, and they are forced to sell even good stocks.

Traders are concerned about the lack of fresh inflows into the market. Foreign institutional investors continued to be sellers, and on Friday, while they were net sellers, domestic institutions were the net buyers.