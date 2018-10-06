Poorvika Mobiles set up first outlet in Kerala

By PTI

CHENNAI: Mobile phone retailer Poorvika Mobiles Saturday set up its first outlet in Kerala at Thiruvananthapuram as part of its expansion drive in South India.

The city-based company opened its first retail outlet at Chakkai Enchakkal Bypass Road at Chakkai in Thiruvananthapuram, a press release said.

The outlet was formally inaugurated by company CEO, N Uvaraj along with senior company officials.

Poorvika Mobiles currently has around 300 outlets in 65 cities across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Puducherry, the release added.